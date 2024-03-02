MP CM Yadav Launches Air Ambulance Service

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched an air ambulance service, which will be used for airlifting critically ill and injured persons to hospitals in the state. Yadav virtually launched "PM Shri Air Ambulance Service" during the Regional Industry Conclave at Government Engineering College here.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal attended the event, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal joined the launch virtually. The facility was earlier named Chief Minister Air Ambulance Service, but was later renamed as PM Shri Air Ambulance Service, officials said. The helicopters will be deployed at all districts of the state and will have expert doctors, and paramedics. They will also be equipped with ICU facilities to attend to critically ill or injured persons, they said.

The command centre of the service is located in Bhopal, and it is connected to all health centres and district hospitals in the state, they said. If necessary, critical patients can also be taken to hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai and other places for advanced health care using this service, officials said. The facility will be of great help to victims of road and industrial accidents, they said.