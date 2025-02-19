Mamata Banerjee Should Apologise For Calling Maha Kumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh', Says MP CM

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday demanded an apology from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for calling the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh". He said Banerjee has insulted the majority Hindu community through her "wrong words".

Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the Maha Kumbh has turned into a 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to incidents of stampede, claiming that the actual toll at the mega religious gathering was suppressed by authorities.

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last month, while 18 persons lost their lives in a recent stampede at an overcrowded New Delhi railway station.

When reporters in Indore sought CM Yadav's reaction on Banerjee's statement, he said it was "unfortunate". "A big leader (Banerjee) holding a responsible position should not insult the majority Hindu community through such a comment. She should apologise for uttering wrong words," he said.

The political condition of all those leaders who have spoken objectionable language about the majority community of the country is going to worsen, Yadav said.

"Only those who do not understand the Maha Kumbh can talk like this," he said. Targeting the Congress, Yadav alleged that the leaders of the party "enjoy" making wrong comments about the Sanatan Dharma, saints and Hindus.

"Congress will pay a price for this. Congress is going to the abyss and the condition of this party will worsen in the coming days," he said. Talking about the Global Investors Summit (GIS), he said there is tremendous attraction among investors about the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' conference in Bhopal.

"Around 31,000 people have registered for the conference, out of which more than 18,000 have given their confirmation to attend it," he said.