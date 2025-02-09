ETV Bharat / state

MP CM Mohan Yadav Enlists Rs 1.8 Lakh Cr Investment Ahead Of Investor Meet

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav courted business leaders in countries ranging from the UK to Japan as well as Indian industrial houses in the last few weeks to get about Rs 1.8 lakh crore of investment commitments ahead of the state's global investors' summit later this month.

Strategically positioned in the heart of India, the state is leveraging its geographical advantage, pro-business policies, and robust infrastructure to cultivate an economic ecosystem that beckons global enterprises and visionary entrepreneurs. Under Yadav, the state has embarked on a mission to redefine its industrial landscape through a series of groundbreaking investment initiatives.

The chief minister undertook multiple foreign and regional visits to secure substantial investment proposals and drive economic growth in the state, officials said. His six-day tour to the United Kingdom and Germany last year resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore, which will bolster sectors such as education, health, skill development, and technology.

During his visit to the UK, Madhya Pradesh secured investment proposals worth Rs 59,350 crore, while Germany contributed an additional Rs 18,090 crore. "During the UK visit, the focused areas of the delegation were minerals, semiconductor, health, automobile, EV, renewable energy, education and food processing. In Germany, we have specially focused on technology research, green energy and industrial development," Yadav said.

The UK-based SRAM and MRAM Group has committed to investing Rs 25,000 crore in semiconductors and a science and technology park. Additionally, Helion Pharmaceuticals has proposed an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. Germany's Long House Partners has pledged Rs 14,000 crore in the technology and innovation sector, while AMS OSRAM has shown interest in investing Rs 1,500 crore in the semiconductor and electronics sector.

These investments align with Madhya Pradesh's focus areas, which include minerals, semiconductors, health, automobiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy, education, and food processing. Germany, in particular, has been targeted for investment in technology research, green energy, and industrial development.

Yadav also visited Japan on a four-day trip last month that was aimed at strengthening trade ties and attracting investment for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS), scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal.

During his visit, he engaged with top industrialists and extended invitations for investments in Madhya Pradesh. "We are adopting Japan's modern development model to transform Madhya Pradesh. This visit has opened doors for industrial growth, job creation and self-employment across multiple sectors," Yadav said, adding that Japan will be a major participant in the Summit.

During this visit, a proposal to establish Japan-Madhya Pradesh Industrial Cooperation Forum was approved, paving the way for a Japanese industrial park, skill development centres, and smart manufacturing hubs in the state. The government will also set up a Japan Plus Cell to ensure continuous engagement with Japanese investors.

The chief minister invited Uniqlo to explore opportunities in the state, leveraging its unique naturally-coloured cotton production. Discussions with Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), emphasised the importance of GIS 2025 as a platform for Japanese firms to explore investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh.

"JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration," Yadav said.

Yadav also held discussions with Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to explore collaboration in technology transfer, trade support, and youth employment initiatives. At the Bridgestone headquarters in Tokyo, he engaged with the company's global CEO, Shuichi Ishibashi, along with other industry leaders, to discuss investment opportunities.

He also interacted with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren, and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, where discussions focused on Japanese railway technology and its potential applications in Madhya Pradesh.

Another significant meeting was with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical, who expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing facility in the state within the year. Additionally, discussions with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hisashi Matsumoto, revolved around strengthening Indo-Japan ties and increasing state-level cooperation.