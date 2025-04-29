ETV Bharat / state

MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's Son To Tie Knot In Jaipur Today

Jaipur: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Prabal Pratab Tomar will on Tuesday tie the knot to Arundhati Singh Rajawat in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Arundhati Singh Rajawat is the granddaughter of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh Rajawat, a senior BJP leader and Bharatpur district president. The wedding ceremony will be held at the historic Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Jaipur. All preparations for the wedding have been done and it will be royal wedding.

According to sources, several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan ministers and other dignitaries, will attend the ceremony. Additionally, many Bollywood celebrities, including actors Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Shetty and Sonu Sood, will grace the royal event.

It is also expected that several leaders from Madhya Pradesh will also attend the ceremony. Earlier, the pre-wedding festivities were held in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, with the 'Haldi' and 'Mehndi' ceremonies taking place on April 26, followed by a 'Sangeet' on April 27.