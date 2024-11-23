ETV Bharat / state

MP Assembly Bypolls: Congress Leading In Budhni, BJP In Vijaypur In Initial Rounds

Bhopal: The Congress is leading in Budhni, while the BJP is ahead in the Vijaypur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh where byelections were held on November 13, officials said. These trends were recorded in the initial rounds of counting of votes that is currently underway.

In Budhni, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel is leading by 953 votes against the BJP's Ramakant Bhargava after the second round, a poll official said. A total of 13 rounds will be conducted for counting of votes in the Budhni seat.

In Vijaypur, BJP's Ramniwas Rawat is leading by a margin of 8,661 votes against Congress Mukesh Malhotra after the completion of the eighth round. A total of 21 rounds will take place for the counting of votes in the Vijaypur seat.