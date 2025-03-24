ETV Bharat / state

MP: 5 Get Life In Jail For Abduction, Assault Of Army Trainee Officers, Gangrape Of Female Friend

Mhow: Five persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for looting, assaulting and abducting two Army trainee officers as well as their two female friends and gangraping one of them.

The incident, which had taken place at Jaam Gate on Mhow-Mandleshwar road between 2 am and 3 am on September 11 last year, had hit national headlines.

Fourth Additional Session Judge Ravishankar Dohre sentenced Anil Barod (27), Pawan Wasuniya (23), Ritesh Bhabhar (25), Rohit Girwal (23) and Sachin Makwana (25) to life imprisonment, Special Public Prosecutor of Mhow court Sandhya Uike told PTI.

They have been ordered to pay Rs 50,000 to the gangrape victim and Rs 10,000 each to the other three victims, Uike said.

The sixth accused, who is a minor, is being tried in the juvenile court, Uike added.