MP: 4 Bodies Found In Septic Tank Of House In Singrauli

Singrauli: As many as four bodies were recovered from the septic tank of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, police said on Saturday.

It is understood that when a foul smell started emanating from around that house, the locals and one Bihari Prajapati informed the police about it. "After which the Singrauli police reached the spot and saw that there were four bodies lying in the septic tank. The police have taken out the bodies, following which they have been sent for post-mortem at the Singrauli and a probe is underway. A police team from Singrauli police headquarters has been called for assistance," police sources said.

According to the information received from Bargawan police, the incident is from Barokhar village under the Bargawan police station area.

This house from where the bodies are recovered belongs to Hari Prasad Prajapati and was built around a year ago.