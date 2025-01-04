ETV Bharat / state

MP: 4 Bodies Found In Septic Tank Of House In Singrauli

Bodies of four persons have been found in a septic tank in a house in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

MP: 4 Bodies Found In Septic Tank Of House In Singrauli; Police Suspect Murder
Singrauli Police are probing the case after four bodies were found inside a house (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 26 minutes ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

Singrauli: As many as four bodies were recovered from the septic tank of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, police said on Saturday.

It is understood that when a foul smell started emanating from around that house, the locals and one Bihari Prajapati informed the police about it. "After which the Singrauli police reached the spot and saw that there were four bodies lying in the septic tank. The police have taken out the bodies, following which they have been sent for post-mortem at the Singrauli and a probe is underway. A police team from Singrauli police headquarters has been called for assistance," police sources said.

According to the information received from Bargawan police, the incident is from Barokhar village under the Bargawan police station area.

This house from where the bodies are recovered belongs to Hari Prasad Prajapati and was built around a year ago.

"Hari Prasad Prajapati's 30-year-old son Suresh Prajapati was busy partying with some people on January 1," added police sources.

Singrauli Collector Chandrashekhar Shukla, Singrauli Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri, local police station in-charge Bargawan inspector Shiv Pujan Mishra along with several police officials are present at the spot.

SP Manish Khatri said, "Information was received in the Bargawan police station by their kin and locals. Four male bodies have been found". He said among the deceased are Suresh Prajapati and Karan Sahu.

