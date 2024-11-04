ETV Bharat / state

Moving Sleeper Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Uttar Pradesh; Driver And Passengers Jump For Safety

It is believed that the luggage kept on the top of the bus caught fire which engulfed the entire vehicle.

Moving Sleeper Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Uttar Pradesh
Moving Sleeper Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hathras: Passengers traveling in a private bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle traveling from Delhi towards Bihar caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire incident was not immediately known.

It is learnt that the sleeper bus caught fire near village Midawali on Yamuna Expressway in Sadabad Kotwali area which caused panic among the passengers who jumped out of the bus along with the driver for safety.

As the bus went up in flames, a crowd of passersby gathered at the spot and informed the police and fire brigade about the matter. The fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. However, by then the bus was completely burnt in the fire incident.

It is believed that the luggage kept on top of the bus caught fire near village Midawali on Yamuna Expressway in Sadabad of the district which later engulfed the entire bus.

CO Himanshu Mathur said that there was no loss of life in the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The fire incident also led to traffic gridlock on the Yamuna Expressway for some time. The vehicular traffic was resumed only after the fire was extinguished.

TAGGED:

