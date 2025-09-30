Moving Forward With Sri Ramoji Rao's Enduring Vision: MD Vijayeshwari At Dolphin Hotels' 28th Anniversary
Dolphin Hotels marked its 28th anniversary at Ramoji Film City with awards, employee felicitations, and cultural celebrations.
Ramoji Film City: Dolphin Hotels Private Limited celebrated its 28th anniversary on Monday at Ramoji Film City, with Managing Director CH Vijayeshwari as the chief guest. She said the hotel group continues to move forward in line with the aspirations of Ramoji Group founder chairman Sri Ramoji Rao.
The celebration saw Sri Ramoji Rao’s grandson Sujay and employees from various departments join in the festivities, including the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijayeshwari said she is working closely with employees to make Dolphin Hotels a benchmark in the hospitality sector. Employees also congratulated her for receiving an award from the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under the auspices of FHRAI for her outstanding contributions to hospitality.
Sujay, speaking at the event, said, “There is no give and take in the hospitality sector. True recognition is achieved only when service is rendered with dedication and happiness.”
Employee Awards And Felicitations
The anniversary also honoured the dedication and achievements of Dolphin Hotels’ employees. 15 staff members selected for loyalty awards were presented with 8-gram gold coins each. Other awards included:
- 53 Achievement Awards
- 7 Best Executive Awards
- 2 Managerial Excellence Awards
- 10 Performance Excellence Awards
- 8 Bright Beginner Awards
- 4 Special Awards for women employees
Prizes were also given to winners of unit and group-level quizzes. Families of 18 employees who completed 25 years of service were felicitated.
In a special moment, MD Vijayeshwari participated in Bathukamma celebrations with the family members of the employees, emphasising the company’s commitment to both professional excellence and cultural traditions.
The anniversary highlighted Dolphin Hotels’ focus on employee recognition, teamwork, and upholding the values and vision of the Ramoji Group.
