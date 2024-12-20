ETV Bharat / state

Tigress Arrowhead T 84 Again Seen With Her Cubs In Ranthambore Fort In Rajasthan

Around 25 devotees were present in the fort when the tigress and her cubs entered it.

Tigress Arrowhead T 84 was once again seen roaming with her cubs in Ranthambore Fort located in the middle of Ranthambore National Park
File photo of a tigress in Ranthambore National Park (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead T 84 was once again seen roaming with her cubs in Ranthambore Fort located in the middle of Ranthambore National Park.

The tigress roamed around the fort with her cubs for around an hour. During this time, around 20 to 25 devotees were present in the fort to visit temple of Lord Trinetra Ganesh. The tigress and her cubs' presence in the fort led to panic in the fort. The tigress was seen with her cubs between Padmala pond and Lakshmi Narayan temple in the fort. Upon learning of the devotees' presence, officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and monitored the movement of the tigress and her cuds.

Devotees safely evacuated

The devotees present in Ranthambore Fort were safely evacuated by the Forest department team. Videos of the tigress and its cubs recorded by the devotees on their mobile phones have gone viral on social media. As per the Forest Department, Arrowhead T 84 is aged around 10 years. In July 2023, the tigress gave birth to three cubs for the fourth time.

Visitors and the tigress at risk

Wildlife activist Mukesh said since Arrowhead T 84 is frequently seen around the fort, it poses a risk for the visitors and the tigress and its cubs. He said the Forest Department should set up a temporary post in Ranthambore Fort and the tigress and her cubs should be constantly monitored. A few days ago, one of the tigress' cubs had attacked a devotee in the fort. The devotee narrowly escaped.

ROPT Ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh said the tigress is at the fort at present. He said the Forest Department is actively monitoring the tigress and its cubs's movement. In view of the safety of devotees coming to the fort, one of the routes to the temple has been closed.

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead T 84 was once again seen roaming with her cubs in Ranthambore Fort located in the middle of Ranthambore National Park.

The tigress roamed around the fort with her cubs for around an hour. During this time, around 20 to 25 devotees were present in the fort to visit temple of Lord Trinetra Ganesh. The tigress and her cubs' presence in the fort led to panic in the fort. The tigress was seen with her cubs between Padmala pond and Lakshmi Narayan temple in the fort. Upon learning of the devotees' presence, officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and monitored the movement of the tigress and her cuds.

Devotees safely evacuated

The devotees present in Ranthambore Fort were safely evacuated by the Forest department team. Videos of the tigress and its cubs recorded by the devotees on their mobile phones have gone viral on social media. As per the Forest Department, Arrowhead T 84 is aged around 10 years. In July 2023, the tigress gave birth to three cubs for the fourth time.

Visitors and the tigress at risk

Wildlife activist Mukesh said since Arrowhead T 84 is frequently seen around the fort, it poses a risk for the visitors and the tigress and its cubs. He said the Forest Department should set up a temporary post in Ranthambore Fort and the tigress and her cubs should be constantly monitored. A few days ago, one of the tigress' cubs had attacked a devotee in the fort. The devotee narrowly escaped.

ROPT Ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh said the tigress is at the fort at present. He said the Forest Department is actively monitoring the tigress and its cubs's movement. In view of the safety of devotees coming to the fort, one of the routes to the temple has been closed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRINETRA GANESH TEMPLERANTHAMBORE NATIONAL PARKRANTHAMBORE FORTTIGRESS T84

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.