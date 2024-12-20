Tigress Arrowhead T 84 Again Seen With Her Cubs In Ranthambore Fort In Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur: Tigress Arrowhead T 84 was once again seen roaming with her cubs in Ranthambore Fort located in the middle of Ranthambore National Park.

The tigress roamed around the fort with her cubs for around an hour. During this time, around 20 to 25 devotees were present in the fort to visit temple of Lord Trinetra Ganesh. The tigress and her cubs' presence in the fort led to panic in the fort. The tigress was seen with her cubs between Padmala pond and Lakshmi Narayan temple in the fort. Upon learning of the devotees' presence, officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and monitored the movement of the tigress and her cuds.

Devotees safely evacuated

The devotees present in Ranthambore Fort were safely evacuated by the Forest department team. Videos of the tigress and its cubs recorded by the devotees on their mobile phones have gone viral on social media. As per the Forest Department, Arrowhead T 84 is aged around 10 years. In July 2023, the tigress gave birth to three cubs for the fourth time.

Visitors and the tigress at risk

Wildlife activist Mukesh said since Arrowhead T 84 is frequently seen around the fort, it poses a risk for the visitors and the tigress and its cubs. He said the Forest Department should set up a temporary post in Ranthambore Fort and the tigress and her cubs should be constantly monitored. A few days ago, one of the tigress' cubs had attacked a devotee in the fort. The devotee narrowly escaped.

ROPT Ranger Ashwini Pratap Singh said the tigress is at the fort at present. He said the Forest Department is actively monitoring the tigress and its cubs's movement. In view of the safety of devotees coming to the fort, one of the routes to the temple has been closed.