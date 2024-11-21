Move Over COP29 Boardroom, This Small Chhattisgarh Village In News For 'Big' Climate Action

Dhamtari: Don't think of exquisitely designed gold necklace for a groom or flashy and expensive wedding gifts that are usually associated with marriages in general. Villagers in Parastarai, a nondescript hamlet in Chhattisgarh, follow a unique tradition, which they relate with efforts to sutain the nature in the days of carbon emission and climate change-induced disasters.

In a departure from elsewhere in the country and the Himalayan state, they hand over plants as gifts in marriages and the followers of this tradition are growing in numbers day by day. According to locals, this inititive to save nature is praised everywhere now. They said at a time when many campaigns are being run across the world and talks of climate action are being read out in international forums, this step, which may seem small but has big consequences, is reaping benefits in terms of spreading of environmental awareness.



How did it all begin?



“It all began on World Environment Day which fell on 5 June 2024, when the people Parastarai decided that when any girl of the village gets married and go to her in-laws' house, she will be given a 'fruit plant' as a gift. Likewise, when a girl from another village gets married and comes here as a daughter-in-law, she will be given a fruit plant in 'Muh Dikhai' ritual,” Parmanand Adil, village headman, said.



According to him, on June 5, 2024, Bhupendra Shrivas of the village got married to Vasini of Pendarwani. “When Vasini reached Parasatrai village after marriage, she was welcomed with a fruit plant. It was an Amla plant, which was given as a gift. With this, evey household follows this tradition here,” he added.

The village headman further said a plant, instead of a gold and silver necklace is gifted to groom in the village.

The villagers worked on this decision and moved forward. Now this custom has taken the form of a campaign. Which has been started today. Bhupendra hailed villagers' initiative towards sensitising people on environment protection. “I thank elders, young ones and all villagers and the Sarpanch for this good initiative towards environmental protection. Here, in this village a big climate action has taken root and we will protect this Amla plant,” he said. Vasini, the bride, also expresssed her joy.

“It is my good fortune that I have come to this village as a daughter-in-law. The people of the village have given us a plant. I welcome this initiative of environmental protection,” she said.