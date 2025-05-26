SOG Constable Saurabh Shot Dead In An Ambush By Criminal Gang At Shamli Village As The Police Team Was Leaving With A Criminal

New Delhi/Shamli: Saurabh Kumar, a police constable and a resident of Badhev village of Mussoorie area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead during a special operation to nab a dreaded criminal on Sunday night. Saurabh was hit on the head by a bullet.

A Special Operations Group (SOG) of Noida Police Phase -3 had reached a spot in Shamli to catch a wanted robber, a notorious criminal. During the raid, the police arrested Qadir alias Manta. The police team was taking the accused out of the village when angry villagers attacked the police team.

The arrested culprit’s companions were sitting in ambush near the Panchayat Bhawan and attacked the police team as it was leaving the village with the arrested man.

Constable Saurabh Kumar was shot in the head. Along with firing the miscreants started stone pelting. Seriously injured, Saurabh was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him dead.

As soon as this news came to light in the village, there was mourning in the entire village. The news of his death also reached the police department casting a pall of gloom.

Saurabh had joined the UP Police in 2017 and was selected in the SOG team on the basis of his hard work. Son of Uttam Kumar, Saurabh had joined the UP Police in 2017. Saurabh was posted in the SOG of Noida. Saurabh's father said that his son was dedicated to work. He described his son as a brilliant student. He completed his studies in B.Com from Silver Bells Management College. Due to his efficiency and dedication, he became a part of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police's SOG team and achieved success in many operations.

The villagers narrated that Saurabh had spoken to his wife just before the attack. Saurabh’s father said Saurabh was talking to his wife on the phone just before the incident and had said that he would come home soon and have food.

"Who knew that this would be his last conversation?" said the father. Uttam Kumar does farming in the village and recalled that Saurabh's dream was to join the police since childhood.