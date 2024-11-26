ETV Bharat / state

Mountaineer’s Antarctic Expedition Stalled By Visa Delay, MP Seeks Jaishankar’s Intervention

Tamil Nadu mountaineer Muthamilselvi Narayanan’s dream of conquering Antarctica faces uncertainty due to an unexpected delay in her Chilean visa.

Mountaineer’s Antarctic Expedition Stalled By Visa Delay
Muthamilselvi Narayanan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Chennai (Tamilnadu): Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Balu has sought the intervention of Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to expedite the visa process for Chennai-based mountaineer Muthamilselvi Narayanan. In a letter dated November 24, Balu highlighted the delay in obtaining her Chilean visa, jeopardizing her ambitious expedition to Antarctica.

Muthamilselvi, an acclaimed mountaineer, made history as the first Tamil Nadu woman to conquer Mount Everest and has since scaled other prominent peaks across Europe, Africa, Argentina, and Australia. Her exceptional achievements earned her the Tamil Nadu government’s prestigious ‘Kalpana Chawla’ award in 2023.

The upcoming Antarctic expedition, slated for mid-December 2024, is part of her mission to scale the highest peaks on all seven continents. For this endeavor, she applied for a Chilean visa on October 10, 2024, and attended the visa interview the following day at the Chilean Consulate in Mumbai. While visas are typically processed within 30 days, Muthamilselvi is yet to receive hers, leaving her plans hanging in the balance.

According to Balu, the delay threatens to derail her expedition and could result in the forfeiture of Rs. 52 lakh, the amount she invested in travel arrangements. The MP emphasized the importance of ensuring her participation in the Antarctic climb, stating that its success would mark her sixth summit and bring immense pride not only to Tamil Nadu but also to India.

In his appeal, Balu requested Jaishankar to take immediate action to help the mountaineer secure the visa and support her aspirations.

