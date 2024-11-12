Four Women Buried Alive As Mound Of Earth Collapses While Digging Soil In Kasganj

Kasganj: Four women died and five others, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured after a mound of earth collapsed on them while digging soil in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Kotra village of Mohanpura in Kasganj. While digging the soil, nine people were trapped under a mound of earth that suddenly collapsed on them. On information, police and villagers reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.
JCB machine was called in to rescue people who got trapped under the soil. Four women died on the spot and five suffered serious injuries and rushed to the district hospital of Kasganj. However, two of the injured were stated to be in critical condition and referred to Aligarh for treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Saraswati, Rambeti, Prema Devi and Pinky while Maheshwari (42), Krishna (45), Prem Singh (30), Arjun (8) and Hemvati (36) were injured in the accident.
DM Medha Rupam and SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik inspected the spot and talked to the families of the deceased and injured. Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Agarwal said the deceased were residents of Rampur village. The injured are undergoing treatment.
Some villagers had gone to collect soil from an under-construction culvert of Mathura Bareilly Highway to plaster their houses on Devuthani Ekadashi when the incident occurred.
The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent those for post-mortem.