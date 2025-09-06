Moulding Clay And Breaking Stereotypes Soma Sculpts Her Dreams Around Her Father's Idol-Making Legacy

ETV Bharat / state

Soma, in her early 30s, left studies midway to assist her aging father. It was not a difficult decision for her, given that arts have always drawn her. “I decided to embrace the ancestral craft, so that I can shape idols and contribute to my family’s finances,” says Soma who nurtured a childhood dream to learn judo and karate. “But when that did not work out, I thought I must go back to idol-making, for it gives me a purpose and I stand by my father to keep the family tradition alive,” she adds.

In the last two decades, Soma has also worked in Puja mandaps across Bhubaneswar, from Pandara, Shaheed Nagar, Jharpada, Balianta to Banamalipur, where she toils to complete the idols of Maa Durga - from grinding clay to shaping delicate features so that she meets Dussehra deadlines. Soma, who has learnt the tricks of the trade from her father, tries to match his craftsmanship. “It is fulfilling when people praise the idol. Fatigue disappears. I work on the idol as though I am chiseling my mother’s face and presenting it to the world,” she says with a smile.

Bhubaneswar: In the dingy lanes of Kumbhar Sahi in Cuttack, the fragrance of wet clay permeates through the thick air from among the congested houses and hutments. Breaking their back and running hands on clay plastering in one of these houses is sculptor Abhimanyu Behera and his daughter Soma, probably the only woman Durga idol-maker who has decided to pursue the art and carry her father’s 40-year-old legacy forward.

Puja committee members from across the Twin City vouch for Soma’s technique and finesse. “Our pandal has been hosting Durga Puja since 1976. In fact, earlier, Soma’s father and grandfather crafted our idols. Today, Soma carries forward that tradition with equal dedication,” says Raghunath Lenka of Banamalipur Puja Mandap.

Abhimanyu, now frail with age, is happy. He feels his daughter’s presence at the workshop and mandaps is his biggest strength. “When she says, ‘Father, you are not alone. I am with you,’ it gives me satisfaction. Her words are as reassuring as her hands on the clay,” says the master sculptor who has seven daughters, though Soma is the only one who decided to continue the legacy.

Breaking Clay And Stereotypes Soma Built Her Dreams Around Her Father's Idol-Making Legacy (ETV Bharat)

Soma’s grandfather, Ravindra Behera, could not but beam with pride. “Soma’s hands are stable and she has mastered the skill year after year,” he says. It might be symbolic but when Soma gives life to Maa Durga, it seems as if the deity gets that additional feminine strength from another woman, he adds.

Soma’s story is an example that daughters live up to patriarchal expectations even in matters of family tradition and art. Usually considered a man’s forte, this young woman has upended stereotypes and leading all the way for many others. It also highlights the importance of ‘shakti’ as Dussehra approaches when idols shaped by Soma will grace the pandals in many places.

“It takes 8-10 days to complete a Durga Maa idol from start to finish. But once the idol is ready and handed over to the committee, the moment becomes emotional. And it is not only in the case of Durga idols, it may be for any other idol or festival,” says Soma for whom it is the connection with the divine that arms sculptors with the capacity and strength to come up with a perfect creation.