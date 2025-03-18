Ayushman Bharat In Delhi: MoU Signing On April 10, One Lakh People To Be Enrolled In First Month, Says Health Minister

New Delhi: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for much-awaited implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi will now be signed on April 10 instead of March 18, informed Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

Singh said that prior to the MoU signing, a crucial meeting has been scheduled with the Central government on April 5, to finalise the roadmap for implementation of the health scheme.

"The MoU for Ayushman Bharat scheme will be signed on April 10. Within a month, we have set a target to enroll one lakh people in the scheme. We are working towards realising the Prime Minister's dream of implementing this scheme in Delhi and providing benefits to the public as early as possible. Soon, you will see the impact of this scheme on the ground," the health minister affirmed.

Non-functional Mohalla Clinics Will Be Closed

The Health Minister said that seven Mohalla clinics are operational in each assembly constituency, some of which are functioning from rent places. "Mohalla clinics on rent incur a liability of Rs 35,000 each. If we have land available, why can't we open Mohalla Clinics on our own land. Why should we pay rent? We will shut those Mohalla Clinics which are not functioning properly," he said.

As per reports, currently, there are about 160 Mohalla Clinics which are operating on rented premises.

Surprise Inspection At Hospitals

The newly-formed BJP government is constantly reviewing the health services at different hospitals of Delhi. Along with this, efforts are being made to improve healthcare infrastructure keeping in mind the irregularities brought to light in the CAG report.

The Health Minister himself is assessing the shortcomings of the hospitals by conducting surprise inspections. "On Wednesday, six mobile dental vans will be flagged off from Maulana Azad Dental Institute. These vans will provide dental health facilities to the people of rural areas of Delhi," he said.

The Health Minister further highlighted that prominent government hospitals of Delhi like the Delhi State Central Institute, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and others are under-utilised and not being used for the public to their full capacity. "These hospitals also have the potential to provide efficient healthcare services. Soon, we will present these as models so that people could reap maximum benefits," he added.

Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, health minister Pankaj Singh said that AAP neglected the health sector and left the entire system in a shambles. "Instead of talking or thinking about their failures, we should focus on improving the system. The CAG report has exposed AAP's irregularities," he said, adding that by the next financial year, Delhi's healthcare services will undergo signification transformation.