JTDC, CCL Ink MoU To Promote Mining Tourism In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for developing mining tourism in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar here on Monday. As per the MoU, tourists will now be able to enter the CCL mining area with prescribed safety standards and fees. For mining tourism, three travel routes (circuits) have been determined starting from Ranchi North Urimari Open Cast Coal Mines.

Tourists will be allowed to enter the mines in batches of 10 to 20. The tours will be conducted twice a week for around two to three hours. Tourists will be required to sign a self-declaration form before entering the mines, Children below 12 years of age will not be allowed to enter the mines without a guardian. During the trip, information on mining and the use of technology in it will be given to the tourists.

During the programme, Kumar praised CCL and said that Jharkhand will also be known as a mining tourism circuit due to the MoU. He said a beginning has been made with the first mining tourism circuit. "Soon the other two circuits will also be started. Talks are on with BCCL and SAIL regarding mining tourism and soon positive results are expected on it," he said.

The minister congratulated CCL for agreeing to the proposal in just four months. CCL CMD Nilendu Kumar Singh said the initiative of the state government will promote tourism and soon the other two circuits will also be started keeping in mind the safety standards. Tourism Director Vijaya N Jadav said the initiative will prove beneficial not only for common people but also for those interested in geology and engineering students.