Motorist Hit by Speeding BMW in Mumbai's Worli on Jul 20 Dies in Hospital

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

A fatal accident involving a speeding BMW in Mumbai's Worli has resulted in the death of Vinod Lad, who was critically injured on July 20. This case adds to a troubling series of recent traffic incidents in Mubai, including a similar fatal accident involving a speeding BMC vehicle.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 20 has died in hospital, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road at Worli Seaface when Vinod Lad, employed as a supervisor with a Thane-based transport firm, was returning to his house nearby where he lived with his cousin, the official said.
Those present at the spot took Lad to hospital and also called police, he added.

"He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving," the official informed.

Incidentally, on July 9, a speeding BMC had rammed into a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, and severely injuring her husband Pradip. Accused Mihir Shah, his family driver and father were arrested for alleged attempts to destroy evidence and hoodwink investigators as well as other offences.

On July 22, a speeding Audi had left three persons injured in Mulund in the city's north east tip after it collided with two autorickshaws. On May 19, a Porsche driven by a minor in an inebriated condition had knocked down a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, the state's second largest city, leaving two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh dead.

The case hit national headlines after the minor was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and a police probe found several attempts to destroy evidence, including swapping of blood samples meant for alcohol tests.

