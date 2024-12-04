ETV Bharat / state

Motorcyclist Dragged On Audi's Bonnet For 3 Km In Pune; Car Driver Among 3 Held

The victim was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler was hit by the recklessly driven Audi car in the Bijlinagar area on Tuesday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Pune: The driver of an Audi allegedly dragged a motorcycle rider on the car's bonnet for more than three km after an argument in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said. Hours after the incident on Sunday evening in Pimpri-Chinchwad township, police arrested the car driver, Kamlesh Patil (23), and his two associates -- Hemant Mhalaskar (26) and Prathamesh Darade (22) -- who were with him in the high-end vehicle, they said.

The victim, Zacheria Mathew, was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler was hit by the recklessly driven Audi car in the Bijlinagar area, police said on Tuesday. "After getting down from his motorbike, Mathew approached the car occupants and sought an explanation. However, the three accused started abusing him and his friend, and also assaulted them," an official from Nigdi police station said.

"Later, the car driver tried to hit the complainant (motorcyclist), leading him to fall on the bonnet. He then allegedly dragged him (Mathew) on the car's bonnet for more than three km and sped away," the official said. Based on the motorcyclist's complaint, a case was registered against the three car occupants, including the driver, and they were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

