Motorcycle Rider Held For 'Attacking' Police Constable With Beer Bottle In Hyderabad

A police constable on duty was attacked with a broken beer bottle after he tried to defuse a road rage fight in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A police constable on duty was attacked with a broken beer bottle after he tried to defuse a road rage fight in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Representational Image
By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old chef was taken into custody on Tuesday for 'attacking' a police constable with a broken beer bottle after the cop intervened to defuse a road rage fight, police said. The incident occurred when the chef, who was riding a motorcycle, got into an altercation with another motorist following a minor road accident, they added.

A constable from the Banjara Hills Police Station, who was on regular crime beat patrol, intervened to pacify the situation. However, the motorcyclist argued with and abused the constable before fleeing the scene. When the police stopped him, he allegedly attacked the constable with a broken beer bottle, causing lacerations on his head, nose, and left hand, a police official said.

A case was registered, and the rider was arrested. The injured constable received first aid and was discharged from the hospital.

