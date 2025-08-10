Three Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Chhattisgarh

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: At least three people died and one was injured in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela Pendra Marwahi, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place near Podi Deeh village on Saturday night after the bike they were travelling in collided with a cow sitting on the road. Following this, the bike went out of control and then collided with a tree, they said.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital and later referred him to Bilaspur for treatment.
Locals present at the spot said that all four from Podi Deeh village of Manendragarh Chirmiri, Bharatpur, were returning to the village on the same bike. Gaurela police have registered a case in the matter.
Officials said that Sameer Aayam had gone to Pendra Road railway station with his two relatives, Sunny Aayam and Suresh Porte, to pick up his sister Durgavati Aayam. Sameer Aayam's sister Durgavati Aayam used to study and work part-time while living in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.
The victims, Durgavati and Sunny, died on the spot, while another person, Sameer, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. At the same time, the condition of Suresh Porte remains critical. The bodies were sent for post-mortem by the police and were later handed over to the relatives for the last rites.
