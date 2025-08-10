ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Chhattisgarh

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: At least three people died and one was injured in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela Pendra Marwahi, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Podi Deeh village on Saturday night after the bike they were travelling in collided with a cow sitting on the road. Following this, the bike went out of control and then collided with a tree, they said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital and later referred him to Bilaspur for treatment.

Locals present at the spot said that all four from Podi Deeh village of Manendragarh Chirmiri, Bharatpur, were returning to the village on the same bike. Gaurela police have registered a case in the matter.