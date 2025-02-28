ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Govt Should Ease Regulations For Private Schools: Motivational Speaker Rahmani

SRINAGAR: Renowned motivational speaker Wali Rehmani, who is in Kashmir at the invitation of the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK), on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to ease regulations for private schools in the Union Territory.

Speaking during an event organised by PSAJK, Rehmani said, “If the J&K government wants to regulate fees, it must first provide free and quality education in government schools. Private schools are stepping in where the system falls short. Instead of making their work more difficult, authorities should facilitate them.”

He also urged private schools to adapt the models to accommodate underprivileged students and ensure that education remains equitable for all.

Rehmani, an educationist and social activist, is also known for his powerful advocacy on education, youth empowerment, and social justice. Rehmani, along with Dr. Safdar Quddus, a distinguished mathematician from Washington University, and Tafzeel Kamal, CAO of Umeed Global School (West Bengal), spent three days engaging with educators, students, and school administrators across the Kashmir Valley. During his visit, Rehmani toured 11 schools, including two under construction, and engaged with more than 1,200 teachers and educationists.

Rehmani praised the commitment of private institutions in Kashmir to providing quality education despite facing several hurdles.

One of the key issues raised by Rehmani during his discussions was the need for private schools to allocate at least 25% of their seats to underprivileged students, in line with the Right to Education (RTE) policy. “Despite the reasonably low school fees in Kashmir, many children still struggle to access quality education.”