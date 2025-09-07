ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Sighted On JNU Campus, Cameras And Traps Laid

New Delhi: The sighting of a leopard on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday created a stir among students, staff and administration.

A student from Kaveri hostel, Deeptanshu claimed to have spotting the leopard near a hilly area adjacent to Aravalli guest house. The University administration swung into action and on Sunday strengthened the security system and installed motion sensor cameras along with two cages to catch the leopard.

Sushil Jain, an official of Bel-a-Tel organization, said these measures have been taken to monitor the movement of the leopard and to catch it safely. Jain said a team from Bel-a-Tel could not check the footprints due to rain so it has not yet been confirmed whether the animal was indeed a leopard.