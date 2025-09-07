Leopard Sighted On JNU Campus, Cameras And Traps Laid
Four motion sensor cameras and two cages have been installed in sensitive areas of the campus.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The sighting of a leopard on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday created a stir among students, staff and administration.
A student from Kaveri hostel, Deeptanshu claimed to have spotting the leopard near a hilly area adjacent to Aravalli guest house. The University administration swung into action and on Sunday strengthened the security system and installed motion sensor cameras along with two cages to catch the leopard.
Sushil Jain, an official of Bel-a-Tel organization, said these measures have been taken to monitor the movement of the leopard and to catch it safely. Jain said a team from Bel-a-Tel could not check the footprints due to rain so it has not yet been confirmed whether the animal was indeed a leopard.
The university administration has advised students to stay in their hostels, keep windows and doors closed, go out in groups and stay away from forest areas. Instructions have also been issued to keep the lights on at night in public areas and corridors of the campus.
Four motion sensor cameras and two cages have been installed in sensitive areas of the campus such as the bank of the Yamuna river and near the stadium. Jain said the cameras will record the movement of the leopard, so that its exact location can be traced.
The campus of JNU is sensitive to the presence of wildlife due to the fact that it is surrounded by Aravali hills and forests. Prof Manuradha Chaudhary of the University said the varsity staff is in constant touch with the team entrusted with keeping a watch on the animal.
