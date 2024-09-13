Teenager Gang-Raped by Six Minors In Bihar's Motihari; Three Arrested

Motihari (Bihar): Police on Thursday arrested three minor boys for gang-raping a teenager on September 4 in the East Champaran area and then uploading a video of the assault on social media. Raids are underway to nab three others who are at large.

The father of the survivor had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said that as per preliminary investigation, on September 4, the survivor had stepped out of her house to the field to work when six teenagers from her village grabbed and gang-raped her.

This incident was suppressed due to public shame, police said. ''As of now, three accused have been arrested. We are yet to arrest three others involved in the case. The complaint received has been forwarded to the women's police station whose in-charge is investigating the case,'' said Rajiv Kumar, Bijdhari Police Station in-charge.

Anger and fear spread across the village after news of recording the assault came to the fore. Cases of sexual violence against women in Bihar are on a steady rise. Two days ago, on September 11, police arrested a 29-year-old construction worker for raping a four-year-old European child near his residence.

The child's mother filed a complaint with the police. The accused has been booked under various sections of the POCSO and the Goa Children's Act.

On September 3, a six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered by two men in the Gaya district. A statement issued by the district police said that after murdering the girl, the accused dumped her body on the banks of the Morhar River in Uchirvan village.