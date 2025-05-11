On Mother's Day, Delhi Old Age Home Women Pray For Their Children's Wellbeing

New Delhi: The International Mother's Day is a reminder to acknowledge the unwavering love and sacrifices of all mothers. ETV Bharat visited Arya Mahila Vridhaashram in New Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, which houses 55 mothers.

Shalu Jain, living in the ashram for three years, said that her daughter was only a year old when her husband died. After this, the goal of her life was to raise her daughter properly and educate her. In bringing up her daughter, she worked as a sales girl and also sold tea. Despite several challenges, she kept fighting the battles of her life but never gave up. Finally, she became a successful businesswoman and for better academic scope, sent her daughter abroad, where she fell in love with a youth, got married and settled there. After this, Shalu was left alone. To ensure she gets proper care and attention, Shalu shifted to this ashram and her daughter bears all the expenses. Her daughter speaks to her every night and comes to meet her once a year, she said.

Shalu said her daughter always talks about making frequent visits to India but she refuses since a one-time travel expense is around Rs 15 lakh. Shalu said the main reason for shifting to the ashram was that she had become paralysed and was suffering from temporary memory loss. Now, Shalu is living a happy life at the ashram, spending time with women like her.

Kavita Bakshi, a boarder for five years, said she was spending a happy married life till her 32-year-old son died of cardiac arrest. "It seems as if someone had cast an evil eye on my happy life and everything got destroyed. Just after my son's death, my husband suffered a massive cardiac arrest. My only support was my daughter," Kavita said.

Kavita Bakshi, a boarder at the ashram (ETV Bharat)

She said yesterday was her son's birthday but he is now only in her memories. She got her daughter married and was left all alone. She did not want to live at her daughter's house or her own in-laws' house so she chose the old age home. She said that she is a heart patient so her daughter always worries as to whether she is being taken good care at the ashram. Her daughter comes to meet her every Saturday or whenever she misses her.

On talking about significance of Mother's Day in her life, Kavita said now her daughter is everything to her and she is her only support. "I pray to God that my daughter always stays happy and has a long life. If my son and husband were alive, they too would not have been able to take care of her like her daughter," she said,

Prem Bajaj, aged 89 years, has been living in this ashram for the last 15 years. She said her grandchildren and son will definitely call her to wish Mother's Day. After her husband's death, Prem decided to live with her elder son but he passed away after a few days. After this, she started living with her younger son but did not like staying there. She said everyone has responsibilities towards their own family and she thought it would be better if she stayed at the ashram.

Now, Prem's grandchildren are all married. They come to meet her from time to time. Also. they celebrate her birthday with great pomp, Prem added.