Mother Turns Violent In Azamgarh, Kills Daughter, Son Fights For Life

Azamgarh: A shocking incident has come to light in Gaura village of Mehanagar area of ​​Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Where a mother strangled her six-year-old daughter to death and seriously injured her three-year-old son. The injured son is battling for life in a private hospital.

According to the police, Sunil Yadav, a resident of Gaura village, lives with his family in Lucknow and drives a vehicle, travelling across the state. He came home 20 days ago to attend the wedding of his brother Manish Yadav. Late on Monday evening, his wife started beating both her children. Sunil forbade his wife from doing so, which made her more furious. Hence, in a fit of rage, she tried to take her own life, but the villagers stopped her.

After this, late at night, the woman strangled her six-year-old daughter to death. After this, she also tried to strangle her three-year-old son, but he was rescued and admitted to a hospital in critical condition.