Mother, Three Children End Life By Hanging In Bihar's Purnia

Purnia: A woman ended life with her three offspring by hanging themselves in their house in Kilpada village of Rauta police station area of ​​​​Baisa block in Bihar's Purnia. The husband found the door of the room was locked from inside. When none responded after repeated thuds, he broke it with an iron rod to gain access only to discover the lifeless bodies of the four.

The wife is said to be mentally unstable. The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi (32), Riya (8), Suraj (5), and Sujit (3). The police have taken the bodies into their custody and are recording the neighbour's statement.

It is being told that the woman took the drastic step when the husband went to the temple. She locked the door of their house from inside and hung from the noose along with the children.

Rota Police Station in-charge Gyan Ranjan Singh said the FSL team had been called in to inspect the spot and the matter was under investigation.

"On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The FSL team has also been called. Local people are saying that the woman is mentally deranged. However, the police are looking into every aspect. It is also being investigated whether there was any dispute between the couple. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Singh said.