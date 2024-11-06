ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Three Children End Life By Hanging In Bihar's Purnia

The mentally unstable woman locked the door of their house from inside and hung from the noose with the children when her husband was away.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Purnia: A woman ended life with her three offspring by hanging themselves in their house in Kilpada village of Rauta police station area of ​​​​Baisa block in Bihar's Purnia. The husband found the door of the room was locked from inside. When none responded after repeated thuds, he broke it with an iron rod to gain access only to discover the lifeless bodies of the four.

The wife is said to be mentally unstable. The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi (32), Riya (8), Suraj (5), and Sujit (3). The police have taken the bodies into their custody and are recording the neighbour's statement.

It is being told that the woman took the drastic step when the husband went to the temple. She locked the door of their house from inside and hung from the noose along with the children.

Rota Police Station in-charge Gyan Ranjan Singh said the FSL team had been called in to inspect the spot and the matter was under investigation.

"On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The FSL team has also been called. Local people are saying that the woman is mentally deranged. However, the police are looking into every aspect. It is also being investigated whether there was any dispute between the couple. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Singh said.

Also Read:

  1. CCTV Footage Captures Chilling Moments Of Bike-Borne Miscreants Killing Principal On Way To School In Moradab
  2. 9-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Twin Sister, Other Children Refused Carrom Game

Purnia: A woman ended life with her three offspring by hanging themselves in their house in Kilpada village of Rauta police station area of ​​​​Baisa block in Bihar's Purnia. The husband found the door of the room was locked from inside. When none responded after repeated thuds, he broke it with an iron rod to gain access only to discover the lifeless bodies of the four.

The wife is said to be mentally unstable. The deceased have been identified as Babita Devi (32), Riya (8), Suraj (5), and Sujit (3). The police have taken the bodies into their custody and are recording the neighbour's statement.

It is being told that the woman took the drastic step when the husband went to the temple. She locked the door of their house from inside and hung from the noose along with the children.

Rota Police Station in-charge Gyan Ranjan Singh said the FSL team had been called in to inspect the spot and the matter was under investigation.

"On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The FSL team has also been called. Local people are saying that the woman is mentally deranged. However, the police are looking into every aspect. It is also being investigated whether there was any dispute between the couple. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Singh said.

Also Read:

  1. CCTV Footage Captures Chilling Moments Of Bike-Borne Miscreants Killing Principal On Way To School In Moradab
  2. 9-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Twin Sister, Other Children Refused Carrom Game

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROTA POLICE STATIONMENTAL HEALTHDIE BY SUICIDEPURNIA DIST ADMINISTRATIONFOR END LIFE IN PURNIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.