Mother Strangles Autistic Toddler to Death in Bengaluru, Held

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling her autistic toddler daughter to death at her house in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Preetika was aged three years and 10 months. The incident took place in Manjunath Nagar under Subramanyapur police station area.

Accused, Ramya (35) is a homemaker while her husband Venkatesh, a software engineer, works in Norway. Ramya's in-laws live in Vajarahalli. Ramya got married to Venkatesh 11 years ago and had given birth to twins. One of the twins is healthy and has started going to preschool while Preetika stayed at home due to autism.

During interrogations it was revealed that Ramya was upset over Preetika's health condition and so planned to kill her.

After strangling her daughter, she took the child to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, police were informed by the hospital management.

Police said the child's body has been sent to KIMS Hospital for post-mortem and Ramya's husband has been informed in Norway. Further investigations are underway, the officer added.

Lokesh Bharamappa, DCP, City South Division, said, "A case of murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was reported on Thursday in Subramanyapur police station. During the investigation, it was found that the mother killed the child by strangulation. She told police that she killed her daughter as she was worried as the toddler not growing as per her age. We have taken the accused into custody and interrogating her," he said.

