Mother-Son Duo Booked For Fraudulent Sale Of IAF Runway In Ferozepur

Ferozepur: In a bizarre case reported from Punjab's Ferozepur, a mother and son allegedly sold off an Indian Air Force (IAF) runway. The case pertains to the fraudulent sale of the land of the historic Advance Landing Ground (ALG) of the IAF in Fattu Wala village allegedly by Usha Ansal and Naveen Chand Ansal of Dumani Wala village. They are currently residing in Delhi.

A case has been registered against them in Kulgarhi Police Station. Superintendent of Police (SP) Manjeet Singh disclosed, “This action has been taken on the basis of the complaint of retired Kanungo Nishan Singh that was investigated by Inspector Jagandeep Kaur (Vigilance Bureau).”

The investigation revealed that the accused, in connivance with some low-level officials of the Revenue Department, sold the IAF land to private individuals in 1997 using forged documents.

The land was used by the IAF during the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. A complaint was filed by Nishan Singh but no action was taken on it for many years.

In 2021, the officials at Halwara Air Force Station sought an inquiry from the Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur but still no solution was found. After this Nishan Singh filed an appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

His lawyer said that the original owner of the land, Madan Mohan Lal had died in 1991. The sale deal was finalized in 1997 in which the names of Mukhtiar Singh, Jagir Singh, Surjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Dara Singh, Ramesh Kant and Rakesh Kant were included. The most important thing was that the land was never transferred to them.

Following a Court direction the Deputy Commissioner had submitted a three-page report stating that the land was still in the possession of the IAF as per the revenue records of 1958-59.