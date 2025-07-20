Punjab Mother-Son Duo Organises Fake Engagement Parties Of Canada-Based Daughter, Arrested For Visa Scam

Ludhiana: A mother and her son, along with an accomplice, were arrested for defrauding crores of rupees from around a dozen people by promising to take them to Canada in Khanna, Punjab, police said on Saturday.

According to police officials, preparations are underway to issue a lookout circular against their daughter living in Canada. "The main accused among the fraudsters is Sukhdarshan Kaur, who is a resident of Ludhiana," police said.

Sukhdarshan Kaur used to contact the families for marriage proposals for her daughter, Harpreet Kaur Harry, who is living in Canada on a work permit. This gang reached out to the families through advertisements in newspapers and local matchmakers.

Harpreet then got engaged through video calls and photos. After the engagement, Sukhdarshan Kaur used to demand lakhs of rupees by citing loans to send her to Canada. According to police, the gang has victimised many families of Bathinda, Moga, Khanna, Raikot, Machhiwara Sahib and Shahkot in the last two years.

The fraud came into light when a young man named Rajwinder Singh, a victim of fraud from this family who had already become a victim of the gang, received a WhatsApp voice note sent by Sukhdarshan.

28-year-old Rajwinder Singh was 'engaged' to the girl in July 2024. The message was mistakenly sent to him by Harpreet's mother, which contained details about money transactions. He then discovered that Harry is now planning to get engaged to Jasdeep. Following this revelation, she reported all the information to the police.

On receiving the information, the Khanna police raided a hotel in Doraha and caught the accused earlier this month. At that time, Jasdeep Singh from Khanna was getting engaged to the girl. The police took action and arrested Sukhdarshan Kaur, her son Manpreet Singh and her accomplice Ashok Kumar.

According to the police, transactions worth at least Rs 1.60 crore in the bank accounts of the mother and son in the last 2 years are under scanner. Further investigation revealed details of more victims of the fraud.

The police added that Harpreet Kaur used to take money from the youths in the name of rent, education and medicines in Canada. When she got the money, she would stop talking or postpone the wedding date.