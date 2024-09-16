Wild Animal Terror Continues In UP’s Bahraich: Brave Mother Wrestles With Wolf To Save 13-Year-Old Son

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In the latest wild animal attack, a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured by a wolf when he was sleeping on the roof of his house with his mother in the Mahsi area. The mother's wit and timely action, however, saved the child from the jaws of the beast.

The survivor, Imran Ali, was attacked by the animal on Sunday at around 3:00 am when he was fast asleep. When the mother realised she showed immense bravery and fought off the animal and managed to snatch her son from its jaws but not before he received critical injuries.

Imran was immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mahsi and later referred to Bahraich Medical College for treatment.

The incident has raised many eyebrows over the workings of the state Forest Department. It has triggered major safety issues among, those who are particularly concerned about their children.

The department claimed that it was patrolling the area regularly to prevent any attack by the animals and covered at least 110 villages in the Mahsi and Shivpur areas recently along with police and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel. However, the terror of wild animals persists.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Singh also confirmed the incident, but he said the department was not sure about the identity of the wild animal involved. He said the investigation has already been launched into the incident.

The latest incident comes amid the ongoing struggle to mitigate the threat of wild animal attacks in Bahraich.

On September 11, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department claimed to have captured the five wolves, while one remains elusive. Nine people have been killed and more than 40 people have been injured so far due to the attacks by the man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich.