Mother Of Sahyadri Has Played Important Role In Tiger Conservation

Satara: A tigress by the technical name of SKT02 has emerged as the mainstay of tiger conservation in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. She gets her name from Sahyadri Konkan Tigress (SKT) while 02 is her number. She has been recorded to have produced cubs on three occasions from 2014 to 2017, and her progeny has reproduced further, earning her the name of ‘Mother of the Sahyadri’.

The valleys of the Sahyadri are still the permanent habitat of tigers, and they are known to move on the Sahyadri-Konkan Wildlife Migration Route that extends from the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to the Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. There are about 32 tigers in this area, of which around a dozen are found in the Sahyadri Reserve alone.

Girish Punjabi of the Wildlife Conservation Trust has been documenting the tigers in this area along with his colleagues. He has been keeping an eye on SKT02 since 2014. The tigress has not produced any cubs after 2017.

Punjabi and his team had first got the photographs of her through camera trapping in 2014. A camera shot of 2023 showed another fully grown female in her territory, which was assumed to be her daughter since a tigress does not allow another one to roam in her territory unless she is her daughter. This female was given the name of SKT03.

Another one named SKT07 is also considered to be her daughter and was detected in the Mhadei Sanctuary in Goa in 2021. Meanwhile, SKT04, who was born to SKT02 in 2015, is now an adult who was seen with three cubs in 2024.

Currently, this approximately 15-year-old tigress continues to roam fearlessly in the Sahyadri forests. Her presence has definitely strengthened the tiger habitat in the Sahyadri Reserve.