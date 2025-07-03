Mother Of Infant Killed In 2015 By Rats In Guntur Hospital Pleads For Justice, Seeks CM's Intervention

Vijayawada: Nearly a decade after her 10-day-old baby was mauled to death by rats in a government hospital, Chavali Lakshmi of Krishnalanka Metla Bazaar is still waiting for justice. The promises made by the then Andhra Pradesh government in 2015 remain unfulfilled: a house and a job, both assured in the wake of a tragedy that shook the state.
On August 17, 2015, Lakshmi gave birth to a baby boy at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. The newborn was shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital for surgery on August 23. But just two days later, tragedy struck; the infant was bitten by rats inside the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on August 26.
The horrifying incident sparked public outrage, following which, the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu responded and promised monetary compensation, a permanent house, and a government job for the grieving mother. Of these, only ₹5 lakh compensation was delivered to Lakshmi.
Letters, Forums, And Pleas, All In Vain
In 2019, Lakshmi raised her case at a public meeting before the Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, who instructed department officials to grant her a house. A recommendation letter was issued to the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner, but before action could be taken, the election code came into effect, and the issue was forgotten after the change in government.
In the years that followed, Lakshmi approached the YSRCP government through Jagan's public grievance forum, but officials dismissed the matter, citing that it belonged to the previous regime.
Now, with a coalition government in place, Lakshmi has once again submitted her plea during the Spandana grievance redressal program at the Collectorate on June 9. She says she is struggling to make ends meet, with her husband, Naga, once a store worker, now too ill to work. She runs a small business to support her two children, but says the income is barely enough.
“I lost my child in the most horrific way. What more proof do they need to show I deserve help? I want the CM to look into this personally,” she said with tearful eyes.
Lakshmi’s plea now lies with the new administration, as she hopes that a house and a job promised ten years ago will finally be honoured.
