Mother Of Infant Killed In 2015 By Rats In Guntur Hospital Pleads For Justice, Seeks CM's Intervention

Chavali Lakshmi of Krishnalanka Metla Bazaar, whose 10-day-old baby was killed by rats in the Guntur Government General Hospital in 2015. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Nearly a decade after her 10-day-old baby was mauled to death by rats in a government hospital, Chavali Lakshmi of Krishnalanka Metla Bazaar is still waiting for justice. The promises made by the then Andhra Pradesh government in 2015 remain unfulfilled: a house and a job, both assured in the wake of a tragedy that shook the state.

On August 17, 2015, Lakshmi gave birth to a baby boy at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. The newborn was shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital for surgery on August 23. But just two days later, tragedy struck; the infant was bitten by rats inside the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on August 26.

The horrifying incident sparked public outrage, following which, the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu responded and promised monetary compensation, a permanent house, and a government job for the grieving mother. Of these, only ₹5 lakh compensation was delivered to Lakshmi.

Letters, Forums, And Pleas, All In Vain

In 2019, Lakshmi raised her case at a public meeting before the Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, who instructed department officials to grant her a house. A recommendation letter was issued to the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner, but before action could be taken, the election code came into effect, and the issue was forgotten after the change in government.

In the years that followed, Lakshmi approached the YSRCP government through Jagan's public grievance forum, but officials dismissed the matter, citing that it belonged to the previous regime.