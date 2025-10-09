ETV Bharat / state

Mother Of Gujarat Youth Held By Ukrainian Forces Urges Kyiv For Repatriation

Ahmedabad: The mother of a youth from Gujarat's Morbi, who went to Russia for higher studies and was subsequently captured by the Ukrainian forces while fighting for the Russian army, has appealed to the Ukrainian government, urging them to allow him to return to India.

According to the Gujarat police, Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein (22) had enlisted in the Russian military, reportedly to avoid a prison sentence linked to a drug-related case. But his mother, Hasina Majoti, says he went to the Ukraine border seeking help to leave Russia as he was being 'tortured' there.

"He had been tortured so much in Russia that he saw this as the only way to leave Russia. He came to the Ukrainian border and told the Ukrainian soldiers that he needed their help. I request the Ukrainian government to look at the current situation and talk to the Indian government, and send Sahil back to India. This is my request to the Ukrainian government," she said.

"Our Indian Embassy in Russia had issued a notice for Indian nationals saying that no matter how many requests the Russian Army makes and no matter how many pretexts they give, do not join them. To convey this message to my son, I wrote a letter to him. I had sent it to the India Embassy, but the letter did not reach my son. I tried to send the letter to Sahil through my lawyer, but it still didn't reach him. He was unaware of any such notice issued by the embassy," she told news agency ANI.