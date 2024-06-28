ETV Bharat / state

Mother Kills Daughter With Lover's Help In Dehradun, Tries To Make It Look Like Suicide; Both Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Harpreet Kaur killed her daughter, Mamta with her lover's help as she had seen them in a compromising position and threatened to tell her family members about them. After killing her daughter, the two tried to make it look like suicide. The woman reported the matter at the police station and informed her husband that their daughter had died by suicide.

Deceased Mamta (20) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dehradun: A 20-year-old girl who was believed to have died by suicide, was found to be killed by her mother in Dehradun. Police arrested the woman, Harpreet Kaur and her lover, Nitin for the murder of her daughter, Mamta on Friday.

The incident took place in Chowki Bazar area under Patel Nagar police station area on Thursday. Police said a suicide case was reported on June 27 by the deceased's mother, who had claimed that her daughter died by suicide. She told police that she had brought down her daughter's body from the noose and informed her family members. Her husband, Sukhwinder, who works as a milk supplier, was not in the house at that time.

Police initiated a probe and sent the body for post-mortem. Harpreet's version raised suspicion among police since she had told that she had taken down the body alone. SSP Ajay Singh ordered Patel Nagar police station in-charge to investigate the matter thoroughly.

When police interrogated the neighbours it was found that Harpreet was having an affair with a youth named Nitin and Mamta had recently learnt about it. Mamta had even told her father about her mother's relationship with Nitin and this was confirmed by Sukhwinder during police interrogation.

After learning about the illicit relationship, police brought both Harpreet and Nitin to the police station. When they were grilled, they revealed the truth.

"When Mamta informed her father about Nitin, a quarrel broke out between the couple. Thereafter Sukhwinder asked Harpreet not to meet Nitin again. However, the two continued to meet each other," an officer said.

According to police, the two had plotted to kill Mamta after she saw them in a compromising position when Nitin had come to meet Harpreet at her house. Mamta had told her mother that she would tell her father and other family members about the incident following which, they decided to kill her.

On June 27, after Sukhwinder went out of the house to supply milk, Harpreet called her lover home. After this, both of them went to Mamta's room, where they strangled her with a dupatta and then tried to make it look like suicide by hanging her body from the ceiling fan. Mamta's younger siblings were sleeping in another room at that time.

Both Harpreet and Nitin have been arrested and action will be taken accordingly, an officer of Patel nagar police station said.

