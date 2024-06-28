Mother Kills Daughter With Lover's Help In Dehradun, Tries To Make It Look Like Suicide; Both Held

Dehradun: A 20-year-old girl who was believed to have died by suicide, was found to be killed by her mother in Dehradun. Police arrested the woman, Harpreet Kaur and her lover, Nitin for the murder of her daughter, Mamta on Friday.
The incident took place in Chowki Bazar area under Patel Nagar police station area on Thursday. Police said a suicide case was reported on June 27 by the deceased's mother, who had claimed that her daughter died by suicide. She told police that she had brought down her daughter's body from the noose and informed her family members. Her husband, Sukhwinder, who works as a milk supplier, was not in the house at that time.
Police initiated a probe and sent the body for post-mortem. Harpreet's version raised suspicion among police since she had told that she had taken down the body alone. SSP Ajay Singh ordered Patel Nagar police station in-charge to investigate the matter thoroughly.
When police interrogated the neighbours it was found that Harpreet was having an affair with a youth named Nitin and Mamta had recently learnt about it. Mamta had even told her father about her mother's relationship with Nitin and this was confirmed by Sukhwinder during police interrogation.
After learning about the illicit relationship, police brought both Harpreet and Nitin to the police station. When they were grilled, they revealed the truth.