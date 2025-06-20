Woman Kills Her Children Over Extra-Marital Affair In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A woman allegedly murdered her two children over an extra-marital affair at Rudkali village in Thana Bhopa area of Muzaffarnagar district.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said on Thursday afternoon, police received information that two children had died under suspicious circumstances in Rudkali village. Police reached the spot and found the bodies of five-year-old Arhaan and one-year-old Inaaya. The children's mother Muskan was present at home, while father Wasim had gone to Chandigarh to work as a labourer. The police sent the bodies of both for post-mortem. Muskan told the police that she had given tea and biscuits to the children for breakfast in the morning.

According to the police, after the postmortem report revealed poison in the children's bodies, Muskan was interrogated following which she confessed to have killed her children. Muskan said had conspired with her lover Junaid to get rid of the children.

She said her husband, a resident of Rudkali has been suffering from TB for the last two years and was unable to fulfill her desires. During this time, she fell in love with Junaid.

Muskan and Junaid had an illicit relationship in the absence of her husband. Muskan insisted on marrying Junaid but he refused to bear the expenses of the children. Later, both of them together hatched a conspiracy to kill the children. On the morning of June 19, Muskan mixed poison in rasgullas and gave them to the children, which led to their deaths.

Verma said Muskan had bought the poison from a tractor shop and its sale without a prescription is also being investigated. While Muskan has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a manhunt has been launched to nab Junaid, said police.