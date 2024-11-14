Poverty Drives Mother To 'Give Away' Newborn In Balangir, Administration Launches Probe

Balangir: Contrary to the government campaign of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, in a heartbreaking incident in Sana Gurjibhata village of Patnagarh sub-division in the district, a woman allegedly gave away her newborn baby girl to someone else, citing an inability to care for her due to severe financial hardship. The woman who has five other children, said she could not bear the costs associated with raising another child and therefore decided to give her daughter to 'another party'.

District administration including law enforcement and child protection agencies have now stepped in to investigate the circumstances, as it is being suspected that money may have exchanged hands or the acted under duress.

The incident came to the fore when an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist), who had been regularly monitoring the mother’s health following the child birth on November 2, found the newborn missing in the house on November 12 during a routine follow-up on November 12. When she inquired with the mother, she said she had given the baby to some one else. She also stated that she does not know them personally neither does she remember their name and whereabouts.

Concerned, the ASHA promptly informed the local Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), leading to a formal investigation by the Lathor Police, District Child Protection Officer, and Child Line.

Woman sells newborn due to poverty (ETV Bharat)

The woman reportedly told Child Line officials, “We are a poor family and cannot afford to care for another child. I did not want to throw away the child so I handed the baby over to someone else because we already have five daughters, two of who are married, and are struggling. I cannot remember the names or addresses of those who took the child.” According to her account, six or seven people were involved in taking the child, although she claims there was no financial exchange.

Child Line official Bikram Panda, overseeing the investigation, confirmed that the mother has not been able to provide the identity of the people who took her newborn. “We received the information from the local CDPO and visited the village to assess the situation. Our team is joined by the local ICDS supervisor and the police as we look into the circumstances of this 'handover'. It remains unclear whether this was a case of child sale or done under social or financial pressure,” Panda stated. The woman has also claimed that she will get back her child in three days if the administration so wished, he added.

This situation underscores the challenges faced by economically marginalized families in rural areas. The mother, who earns a livelihood by working as a daily wage laborer, stated that she and her family are soon migrating to other state for brick kiln work to earn an income. With several dependents already, she expressed a feeling of helplessness in not being able to meet the additional needs of a newborn, especially with limited resources and support systems.

In Balangir, such cases are not unprecedented, as poverty has often driven families to make difficult decisions about their children’s futures. The case has raised serious concerns among child welfare advocates, who are urging a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of the newborn.

While authorities await the return of the child, they are exploring potential leads, verifying whether any undue pressure was exerted on the mother or if a network is involved in such transactions. The District Child Protection Officer emphasized that they are committed to identifying any factors that may have influenced the mother’s decision and are working to ensure that no coercion or financial exploitation occurred.

The local administration has also reached out to non-governmental organizations and social support groups in the area to provide assistance to struggling families, highlighting the need for systemic support to prevent similar incidents.