ETV Bharat / state

'Mother’s Dream, My Duty': Andhra Pradesh Farmer’s Son Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam

Srikakulam: She never went to school. She didn’t know how to read or write. Yet, Rohini, a farmer’s wife from Alladapet village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, raised her sons with a clarity of purpose that many educated parents struggle to impart. Today, her elder son, Banna Venkatesh, has secured 15th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, and he credits his achievement entirely to his mother’s values.

“My mother is my first teacher,” says Venkatesh with pride. “Though she was uneducated, she taught us the most important lesson that our growth means nothing unless we help others grow with us.”

Venkatesh grew up in a humble household, where farming was the only livelihood and discipline was the foundation of life. Rohini instilled in her children a sense of purpose beyond personal success. She would always say, “It’s not enough if we are doing well. All four of us should do well. You should be in a position to help everyone.”

“She never let us take anything from neighbors. She guided us firmly, corrected us when we strayed, and raised us to be responsible,” he recalls. “Even though I moved to another town early for studies, her voice always echoed in my decisions.”

Venkatesh once worked in a well-paying software job, but something felt missing. He couldn’t shake off his mother’s words about helping others. With her encouragement, he quit his job and took a bold step towards civil services. In 2022, his first attempt ended at the prelims. The failure stung. But his mother stood strong.