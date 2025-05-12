ETV Bharat / state

'Mother’s Dream, My Duty': Andhra Pradesh Farmer’s Son Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam

Banna Venkatesh, who has secured AIR 15 in the exam credits his mother Rohini, who despite being illiterate has raised her children with purpose.

Published : May 12, 2025

Srikakulam: She never went to school. She didn’t know how to read or write. Yet, Rohini, a farmer’s wife from Alladapet village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, raised her sons with a clarity of purpose that many educated parents struggle to impart. Today, her elder son, Banna Venkatesh, has secured 15th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, and he credits his achievement entirely to his mother’s values.

“My mother is my first teacher,” says Venkatesh with pride. “Though she was uneducated, she taught us the most important lesson that our growth means nothing unless we help others grow with us.”

Venkatesh grew up in a humble household, where farming was the only livelihood and discipline was the foundation of life. Rohini instilled in her children a sense of purpose beyond personal success. She would always say, “It’s not enough if we are doing well. All four of us should do well. You should be in a position to help everyone.”

“She never let us take anything from neighbors. She guided us firmly, corrected us when we strayed, and raised us to be responsible,” he recalls. “Even though I moved to another town early for studies, her voice always echoed in my decisions.”

Venkatesh once worked in a well-paying software job, but something felt missing. He couldn’t shake off his mother’s words about helping others. With her encouragement, he quit his job and took a bold step towards civil services. In 2022, his first attempt ended at the prelims. The failure stung. But his mother stood strong.

“‘Don’t worry about what happens. Just give your best,’ she told me,” he remembers. “That one line gave me the strength to continue.”

In 2025, Venkatesh cracked the exam with flying colours. And his younger brother, inspired by the same mother, became a scientist.

“She reminded me again after my result – ‘No matter how high you go, don’t forget where you came from. Be the one people can turn to when they need help.’ I will always live by that.”

Rohini’s story is a reminder that you don’t need a degree to raise greatness, just values, vision, and a mother’s unwavering belief.

