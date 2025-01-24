Mother-Daughter Duo Among Three Killed After Car Collides Head-On With Bus In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan): At least three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died in a road accident involving a car and a bus on the national highway near Kitasar village under Sridungargarh police station area of Bikaner district here on Friday.
The mishap occurred following a head-on collision between the car and the private bus, said Sridungargarh police station in-charge Jitendra Swami.
Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident. The deceased include Bala Kanwar, her daughter Bulli and the car driver Arif. The front portion of the bus has also been damaged due to the head-on collision. After the accident, the passengers in the bus were safely evacuated and sent in another vehicle.
"The deadly collision involved a bus traveling from Bikaner to Jaipur and a car coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the car was completely damaged," said Swami.
Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post mortem. "The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Sridungargarh hospital. We have informed the families of victims, and post-mortem will be conducted once they arrive, " said the police official.
In another incident, a pickup vehicle carrying women overturned after a tyre burst in Pagaria police station area on Thursday. Nine women who sustained serious injuries were admitted to primary hospital of Bhawani Mandi subdivision for treatment. All the women are members of the same family.
