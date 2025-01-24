ETV Bharat / state

Mother-Daughter Duo Among Three Killed After Car Collides Head-On With Bus In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Mother-Daughter Duo Among Three Killed After Car Collides Head-On With Bus In Rajasthan's Bikaner ( ETV Bharat )

Bikaner (Rajasthan): At least three persons, including a woman and her daughter, died in a road accident involving a car and a bus on the national highway near Kitasar village under Sridungargarh police station area of Bikaner district here on Friday.

The mishap occurred following a head-on collision between the car and the private bus, said Sridungargarh police station in-charge Jitendra Swami.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident. The deceased include Bala Kanwar, her daughter Bulli and the car driver Arif. The front portion of the bus has also been damaged due to the head-on collision. After the accident, the passengers in the bus were safely evacuated and sent in another vehicle.

"The deadly collision involved a bus traveling from Bikaner to Jaipur and a car coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the car was completely damaged," said Swami.