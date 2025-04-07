ETV Bharat / state

Mother, Children Die By Suicide in Odisha's Ganjam; Cause Remains Unknown

Ganjam: A woman, along with her two children, died by suicide on Sunday night in Palibandha village, under Rambha police station area limits in Ganjam district. The deceased have been identified as Mami Reddy, he son Rakesh Reddy, and daughter Meena Reddy, police said.

According to police, neighbours were alerted after hearing sounds of vomiting during the night and rushed to check on them. Finding the family members unresponsive, they immediately informed others in the village. The victims were first taken to Chhatarpur Sub-District Hospital and later shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College. Despite efforts by doctors, all three were declared dead during treatment.

Police said that the cause behind the tragic deaths remains unclear. While there were no immediate signs of conflict or disputes, the family is said to have been emotionally impacted by the death of the children's father, S Ravindra Reddy, who died in a road accident four years ago. The son, Rakesh, was pursuing ITI, and Meena was a class 12 student, police added.

S Nageswara Reddy, Mami's father-in-law, said, "We received information around 7 pm and rushed them to the hospital. Due to ambulance delay, we drove them to Berhampur. Unfortunately, all three died. They had no enmity with anyone. We do not know what pushed them to this step."