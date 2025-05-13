Mother And Grandmother Murder 5-Month-Old Baby To 'Remove Obstacle' To Second Marriage In Andhra Pradesh; Arrested

Pitapuram: In a horrifying act of brutality, a mother and grandmother have allegedly murdered a five-month-old baby to remove an obstacle to the mother's second marriage in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada. The duo have been arrested by the police.

The crime took place in Narasinghapuram village in Pithapuram mandal, Kakinada district on the intervening night of Apr 6 and 7.

According to a police official, on the night of April 6th, Pedapati Satish filed a missing person complaint with the police, reporting that his daughter had been killed and thrown into a well. The case initially seemed like a tragic accident, but a thorough investigation led by CI Srinivas and SI Manikumar uncovered a chilling motive behind the crime, the police official added.

Probe Reveals Shocking Details

As the investigation progressed, the police revealed that the slain's grandmother Pasupuleti Annavaram from Pithapuram, was deeply involved in orchestrating the murder. A police officer associated with the probe said that Annavaram’s daughter, Sailaja, had previously married Satish two years ago in an inter-caste marriage, against the wishes of her family. However, after Sailaja returned to her ancestral home for the birth of her child, Yashwitha, tensions began to rise within the family, he said.

According to the police, Annavaram, who had been displeased with his daughter’s inter-caste marriage devised a plan to eliminate her daughter’s child whom he considered an obstacle to his daughter’s remarriage within her caste. Sailaja, who had changed her mind about the marriage and was now keen to wed a man from her own caste, allegedly became complicit in the murder of her own daughter, added police.

The Gruesome Act

Police said that on the evening of April 6th, Annavaram and Sailaja strangled the girl to death and threw her body into a nearby well. To make the crime appear as part of a witchcraft ritual, they sprinkled turmeric, saffron, and placed lemons in front of their house to deceive the authorities and the public into believing the baby’s death was linked to supernatural practices.

However, the police investigation unraveled the truth, and both Annavaram and Sailaja were arrested for their involvement in the crime. The cold-blooded murder has sparked outrage in the community.