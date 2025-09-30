Most Peaceful September In Jammu Kashmir In 25 Years; No Civilian Deaths Reported
Data compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir police revealed that September recorded killings of two terrorists and three security personnel.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 30, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has seen just five killings in September 2025, the lowest for the month in at least 25 years, even as the region recorded 112 deaths since January across more than two dozen anti-terror operations, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police data accessed by ETV Bharat.
The five casualties in September comprised two terrorists and three security personnel. No civilian deaths were reported. Police records show that only January, February and June had fewer killings this year — three each in January and February and four in June. September stands out as the most peaceful September since 2000.
From 2000 to 2003, September alone recorded more than 300 killings annually. September 2000 saw 343 deaths, with 64 civilians, 53 security personnel, 225 terrorists and one unidentified person. The toll rose in 2001 to 437 deaths, including 93 civilians, 68 security force personnel, 275 terrorists and one unidentified casualty.
September 2002 recorded 320 killings, including 124 civilians, 55 security personnel, 140 terrorists and one unidentified individual. In 2003, the month saw 304 deaths. By 2004, the toll dropped to 156. September 2005 saw a total of 174 killings, including an unusual spike of 54 unidentified fatalities alongside 95 terrorists, 21 security personnel and four civilians.
Steady declines followed: 108 deaths in September 2006, 72 in 2007, 58 in 2008 and 43 in 2009. The numbers fell further to 40 in 2010 and 14 in 2011. In 2012, there were 15 killings, followed by 35 in 2013, 17 in 2014 and 23 in 2015.
Security force casualties spiked in 2016 with 23 personnel killed that September, along with 22 terrorists and one civilian, taking the total to 46. The month of September recorded 27 deaths in 2017, 47 in 2018 and just seven in 2019, including one security personnel and six terrorists.
September 2020 saw 21 deaths. There were 15 killings in 2021, 13 in 2022, 18 in 2023 and 13 in 2024.
The first quarter of 2025 saw fluctuating violence. January and February each recorded three killings, mostly involving security personnel. March saw a slight escalation with seven deaths, including four security force personnel and three terrorists.
April turned into the deadliest month for civilians this year, with 26 civilian deaths recorded. Police data shows May recorded the highest overall toll with 43 deaths, including 25 civilians, five security personnel and 13 terrorists.
June and July reported only terrorist casualties — four each month — and no civilian or security force deaths. August saw seven killings, comprising three security personnel and four terrorists.
The 112 deaths so far in 2025 include 53 civilians, 20 security forces personnel, 38 militants and one unidentified person. Officers familiar with the data said most operations this year have been concentrated in south Kashmir and parts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division, with a focus on infiltration routes and terrorist hideouts.
Police officials say the sharp drop in September killings this year reflects “targeted preventive actions and better intelligence,” even as they caution that infiltration attempts continue.
|Year
|Civilians
|Security Forces
|Terrorists
|Unidentified
|Total
|2000
|64
|53
|225
|1
|343
|2001
|93
|68
|275
|1
|437
|2002
|124
|55
|140
|1
|320
|2003
|78
|36
|190
|0
|304
|2004
|47
|24
|85
|0
|156
|2005
|4
|21
|95
|54
|174
|2006
|28
|19
|61
|0
|108
|2007
|5
|8
|59
|0
|72
|2008
|4
|9
|45
|0
|58
|2009
|4
|14
|25
|0
|43
|2010
|3
|4
|33
|0
|40
|2011
|0
|6
|8
|0
|14
|2012
|2
|3
|10
|0
|15
|2013
|5
|9
|21
|0
|35
|2014
|1
|2
|14
|0
|17
|2015
|1
|4
|18
|0
|23
|2016
|1
|23
|22
|0
|46
|2017
|5
|4
|18
|0
|27
|2018
|6
|8
|33
|0
|47
|2019
|0
|1
|6
|0
|7
|2020
|5
|1
|15
|0
|21
|2021
|2
|3
|10
|0
|15
|2022
|1
|0
|12
|0
|13
|2023
|0
|5
|13
|0
|18
|2024
|0
|3
|10
|0
|13
|2025
|0
|3
|2
|0
|5
