Most Peaceful September In Jammu Kashmir In 25 Years; No Civilian Deaths Reported

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has seen just five killings in September 2025, the lowest for the month in at least 25 years, even as the region recorded 112 deaths since January across more than two dozen anti-terror operations, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police data accessed by ETV Bharat.

The five casualties in September comprised two terrorists and three security personnel. No civilian deaths were reported. Police records show that only January, February and June had fewer killings this year — three each in January and February and four in June. September stands out as the most peaceful September since 2000.

An Army personnel at the encounter site at Akhal in Kulgam (IANS)

From 2000 to 2003, September alone recorded more than 300 killings annually. September 2000 saw 343 deaths, with 64 civilians, 53 security personnel, 225 terrorists and one unidentified person. The toll rose in 2001 to 437 deaths, including 93 civilians, 68 security force personnel, 275 terrorists and one unidentified casualty.

September 2002 recorded 320 killings, including 124 civilians, 55 security personnel, 140 terrorists and one unidentified individual. In 2003, the month saw 304 deaths. By 2004, the toll dropped to 156. September 2005 saw a total of 174 killings, including an unusual spike of 54 unidentified fatalities alongside 95 terrorists, 21 security personnel and four civilians.

Steady declines followed: 108 deaths in September 2006, 72 in 2007, 58 in 2008 and 43 in 2009. The numbers fell further to 40 in 2010 and 14 in 2011. In 2012, there were 15 killings, followed by 35 in 2013, 17 in 2014 and 23 in 2015.