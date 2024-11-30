'Most Painful Day Of My Life I Can Never Forget': Kashmir Acid Attack Survivor Narrates Harrowing Ordeal

Srinagar: January 2013 remains an unforgettable chapter in the life of Aisha (name changed), an acid survivor from Kashmir. That month, she became the victim of an acid attack perpetrated by a man driven by hatred and negativity. The attack left her face severely burned, and damaged her right eye leaving her partially blind. Yet, she faced 12 years of pain and suffering with unwavering courage and determination, and today, she has reclaimed a normal life.

Kashmir Acid Attack Survivor Narrates Harrowing Ordeal (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Aisha while recalling the traumatic incident, said, "That day was the most painful in my life—something I can never forget. But it was the courage of my family that helped me overcome the grief, along with the treatment, I received from the renowned cosmetic and plastic surgeon, Dr Shahin Nooreyezdan."

Expressing gratitude to the doctors for her treatment, she added, "My happiness was fleeting after the attack, but I found hope through Dr Shahin with the help of Dr Sameer. I consider Dr Shahin no less than an angel. He not only provided me with the best medical care but also taught me to live with courage. If it were permissible to prostrate to anyone other than Allah Almighty, I would do so for Dr Shahin Nooreyezdan."

Reflecting on her journey, Aisha said, "The attack took away the light from my eyes and scarred my face, but it also taught me to live with resilience and independence. There is a clear difference between who I was before and who I am today."

Speaking about her treatment, she explained, "Initially, I was treated at SMHS hospital, but later I was taken to Delhi for advanced care under Dr. Shahin. Over the years, I have undergone around 25 surgeries, excluding laser treatments. After the first few surgeries, I wore a mask to cover my scars, but I soon realized that hiding would not help me return to normalcy. I decided to face life without a mask, with courage, because it wasn’t my fault. Today, I teach children in school without a mask and live my life proudly."

The ordeal began in Barzulla, Srinagar, while Aisha was on her way to teach at a private tuition center. The acid attack, the first of its kind in Kashmir, shocked the conscience of the region. Outrage erupted across the Valley, with demands for exemplary punishment for the accused. It was later revealed that the attacker had resorted to this heinous act after Aisha rejected his marriage proposal.

In response to a question, Aisha said, "I hold no grudge against anyone today. However, there is an urgent need for a non-governmental organization here to support acid attack survivors like me."

The acid attack on Aisha was not an isolated incident. Similar attacks have occurred in Kashmir, including one in South Kashmir's Shopian district, another in Srinagar's Nowshera area in December 2014, and a case in 2022 involving a 24-year-old woman from Hawal. These incidents have left every conscious person questioning, "What was the fault of these girls to deserve such a heinous crime?" Aisha asked.