Most Of Bottled Water Marketed Under Local Brands Are Unsafe For Consumption: Karnataka Health Minister

As per sample testing of different brands of bottled water by the Karnataka Health Department, 72 samples were found containing pesticides, chemicals and harmful bacteria.

Most Of Bottled Water Marketed Under Local Brands Are Unsafe For Consumption: Karnataka Health Minister
File photo of Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, the Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday revealed that about 70 per cent of bottled water that is being sold in Karnataka under different brands is unsafe for consumption quoting results of its sample testing.

Out of the 255 samples of water drawn from different brands, 72 samples, mostly from local brands, were found unsafe for human consumption after testing and 95 samples were found to be of sub-standard quality, said Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao. The samples were drawn for testing from across the state during February.

"Of the 255 samples tested, 167 samples returned either as unsafe or of substandard quality. The 72 samples which were found unsafe contained pesticides, chemicals and other harmful bacteria," he added.

"It is a serious issue. The results have shown that these bottled water are not as safe as they are supposed to be. I want people to be careful while buying bottled water of unknown brands," he said.

To a question the minister said the department has already started the legal process against the owners of the bottled water plants. "We have drawn legal samples from the manufacturing units of all the brands that are found to be unsafe. The testing will be done again as per the procedure laid down by the law. After that action will be initiated," the Minister added.

'Fried green peas is also not safe'

The Minister said that the fried green peas that are being sold across the state is also unsafe for consumption as 69 out of 115 samples tested have been found unsafe for consumption. "Sunset yellow colour and tetrazine and other carcinogenic agents were found in these samples which will have implications on the health of the consumers," he said.

He said that the department will soon issue an advisory to manufacturers of all kinds of condiments, confectionery and snacks against using chemical colours. "If anyone is found violating these advisories, legal action will be initiated against them," he said, adding that the department will also educate the people in this regard.

