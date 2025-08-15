All Mosques, Dargahs Hoist Tricolour In Chhattisgarh After State Waqf Board Directive

Raipur: In the wake of a directive from the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, the national flag was hoisted at the main gates of all mosques, dargahs and madrasas in Raipur during the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier on Monday, State Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj issued a circular making it mandatory for the mosques, dargas and madrasas to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day. His circular stated that the national flag is a "symbol of honour and pride". "Understand the importance of Independence Day and maintain the dignity of this occasion by showing patriotism, mutual unity and brotherhood," it read.

Raj had said that he took the move after some mutawallis (caretakers) refused to hoist the national flag during a discussion he held with them.

The Tricolour was hoisted at the complex of the Dargah Hazrat Syed Sher Ali Aga in Raipur during the Independence Day celebrations today. The national anthem was sung followed by slogans of 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai'. Raj, who participated at the programme, attended by members of the mosque committees and madrasa students, distributed sweets to the children.

Raj said, "It is a matter of great pride and happiness that the Tricolour was hoisted at the dargah. Students of the madrasa also participated in it. The main objective is to show that Muslims of India are patriots, who love the country just like others. Indian Muslims do not love Pakistan. It is the Pakistanis who come to India and commit terrorist acts, defaming the entire Muslim community."

Committee member Rahil said for the last 42 years, the 'Jashn-e-Azadi' is being organised by the Dargah Trust in the premises of this dargah. "This is our national festival. The national flag is hoisted to pay homage to our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get India's independence. It is the most proud day for all Indians. Everyone should celebrate this day with great enthusiasm."

Earlier in the morning, Raj hoisted the national flag at Hazrat Fatehshah Mazar and Mosque Tikrapara, Dargah Hazrat Syed Sher Ali Aga Banjari Wale Baba, Dargah Hospital Wale Baba and Masjid Bohra Samaj.