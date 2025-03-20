ETV Bharat / state

Mosque, 33 Houses Get Illegal Construction Notice In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: A mosque and 33 houses have been sent notices alleging illegal construction on municipal land in the Waris Nagar area of Chandausi here, authorities said on Thursday.

The action follows a complaint lodged on Samadhan Diwas, which prompted a site inspection by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police on Monday.

"The Sambhal District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police resolved the complaint of illegal occupation of the Nagar Palika Parishad's Gata number 348 land, which they also inspected," Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said.