Mosque, 33 Houses Get Illegal Construction Notice In UP's Sambhal

Several houses and a mosque were sent notices alleging illegal construction on municipal land in the Waris Nagar area.

Several houses and a mosque were sent notices alleging illegal construction on municipal land in the Waris Nagar area.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Sambhal: A mosque and 33 houses have been sent notices alleging illegal construction on municipal land in the Waris Nagar area of Chandausi here, authorities said on Thursday.

The action follows a complaint lodged on Samadhan Diwas, which prompted a site inspection by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police on Monday.

"The Sambhal District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police resolved the complaint of illegal occupation of the Nagar Palika Parishad's Gata number 348 land, which they also inspected," Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said.

Residents claimed they had purchased the land legally and possessed the deeds. "The revenue team has collected all those deeds to see whether they are legal," Singh said.

"Notices have been issued to 34 people in this case, which comprise one mosque and 33 houses," he added. The maulvi of the mosque indicated he would respond to the letter.

