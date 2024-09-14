Mandi Mosque Row: Court Orders Demolition Of Illegal Floors Of Masjid Within 30 Days

Mandi: After massive protests by various Hindu organisations and civil society against the illegal construction of the mosque here, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Court, headed by HS Rana, on Friday ordered the demolition of its two illegally constructed floors within 30 days.

It was alleged that the mosque, which is a 30-year-old three-storey structure located on Jail Road had got two of its floors built without proper authorisation. The land is registered in the name of a minority community woman. Still, it was revealed that in March, part of the construction extended onto land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Municipal Corporation issued a notice in June to stop construction of the mosque. During the court proceedings, local Hindu organizations staged massive protests, demanding 'enforcement of building regulations'.

Mandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner HS Rana said, "The construction work of the new building of the mosque started in October 2023. The corporation had received a complaint about the absence of its map, after which action was initiated. A wall adjacent to the road was found to be built illegally."

In urban areas, construction work of any building can begin when a map of it is submitted and approved. However, HS Rana said that the mosque committee had failed to submit a map of the masjid even after receiving repeated notices regarding the same.

"When we checked, we found the building to be illegal as the map was not approved by the town and country planning department. Also, the society owns 231 sqm land, but fresh measurement found the total land under its occupation to be 240 sqm. This additional land is owned by PWD," said Rana.

HS Rana said that to get to the bottom of the matter, the Municipal Corporation started hearing the case on July 27. "Today, during the sixth hearing of this case, when the arguments of the mosque committee were not found appropriate, an order is been issued to demolish the structure built without permission within 30 days," he added.

On Friday, September 13, agitators belonging to multiple Hindu outfits staged protests before reaching the mosque in the afternoon. Many tried to cross the police barricades, and police were forced to use water cannons to control the angry mob. The protesters dispersed only after the Mandi deputy commissioner assured them that the issue would be resolved soon.