Mosque And 80 Houses Built On Pond Land Face Demolition In UP's Sambhal; 15-Day Notice Issued

Sambhal: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district have issued notices seeking a response from a mosque and around 80 houses allegedly built illegally on pond land in the Hatim Sarai area under Sadar tehsil, officials said on Tuesday. According to Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the action follows revelations that land mafia had illegally sold land parcels meant for the pond to unsuspecting buyers.

“Fifteen-day notices have been issued to all parties involved. If no satisfactory response is received, bulldozers will be used to demolish all illegal constructions, including the mosque, if necessary,” he said. Singh said a large mosque was reportedly built about 12–13 years ago on the pond land.

“When our revenue team visited the site, no one came forward to take responsibility for the construction or for being its mutawalli (caretaker). Therefore, a notice has been pasted on the mosque as well. If no proper reply is submitted within the notice period, demolition action will follow,” he added.