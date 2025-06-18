UP: Old Mortar Shell Found Buried Underground In Bareilly, Defused Safely By Army

Bareilly: A mortar shell was found buried underground, near the railway tracks in the ​​Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the shell was noticed near the railway line near the Mother Public School in the Subhash Nagar Police Station area when digging activities for a new embankment were being carried out using a JCB machine.

Upon receiving the information, the Local police and an Army disposal unit reached the spot and demolished the old and unexploded ordnance.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that they were informed about it on Tuesday night. "We received information that a suspicious object resembling a mortar shell had been spotted in a mound of soil being laid by a JCB near the railway tracks in the Subhash Nagar police station area," Arya said.

After this, Arya immediately reached the spot with his team and the Army's bomb disposal team was also called.

SSP Arya said, "The local Bareilly Police bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene, and they were joined by an Army disposal unit, which confirmed the object was an old mortar shell. The Army unit then safely neutralised the shell". An investigation is underway, with police trying to ascertain from where the old mortar shell came.