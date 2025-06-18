ETV Bharat / state

UP: Old Mortar Shell Found Buried Underground In Bareilly, Defused Safely By Army

An old and unexploded mortar shell was found buried underground near the railway tracks in the ​​Bareilly district.

An Old Mortar Shell Found Buried Underground In Bareilly distirct of Uttar Pradesh.
An Old Mortar Shell Found Buried Underground In Bareilly distirct of Uttar Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bareilly: A mortar shell was found buried underground, near the railway tracks in the ​​Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the shell was noticed near the railway line near the Mother Public School in the Subhash Nagar Police Station area when digging activities for a new embankment were being carried out using a JCB machine.

Upon receiving the information, the Local police and an Army disposal unit reached the spot and demolished the old and unexploded ordnance.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that they were informed about it on Tuesday night. "We received information that a suspicious object resembling a mortar shell had been spotted in a mound of soil being laid by a JCB near the railway tracks in the Subhash Nagar police station area," Arya said.

After this, Arya immediately reached the spot with his team and the Army's bomb disposal team was also called.

SSP Arya said, "The local Bareilly Police bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene, and they were joined by an Army disposal unit, which confirmed the object was an old mortar shell. The Army unit then safely neutralised the shell". An investigation is underway, with police trying to ascertain from where the old mortar shell came.

Bareilly: A mortar shell was found buried underground, near the railway tracks in the ​​Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the shell was noticed near the railway line near the Mother Public School in the Subhash Nagar Police Station area when digging activities for a new embankment were being carried out using a JCB machine.

Upon receiving the information, the Local police and an Army disposal unit reached the spot and demolished the old and unexploded ordnance.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that they were informed about it on Tuesday night. "We received information that a suspicious object resembling a mortar shell had been spotted in a mound of soil being laid by a JCB near the railway tracks in the Subhash Nagar police station area," Arya said.

After this, Arya immediately reached the spot with his team and the Army's bomb disposal team was also called.

SSP Arya said, "The local Bareilly Police bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene, and they were joined by an Army disposal unit, which confirmed the object was an old mortar shell. The Army unit then safely neutralised the shell". An investigation is underway, with police trying to ascertain from where the old mortar shell came.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MORTAR BOMBBAREILLY NEWSINDIAN ARMYRAILWAY NEWSUP MORTAR SHELL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.