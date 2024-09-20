3 Soldiers Injured As Mortar Bomb Explodes Accidentally During War Exercise In Pokhran

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Three soldiers belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured when a mortar bomb exploded accidentally during a wartime exercise at Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer district, bordering India-Pakistan on Friday afternoon. The injured soldiers are currently under treatment at the Government Hospital of Pokhran.

According to information received from BSF sources, war exercises have been going on in the firing range for a few days. In the sequence, a bomb exploded on Friday while firing from a mortar gun. The BSF soldiers injured in the accident are identified as Uday, Suvimal and Abhishek. BSF Commanding Officer Ranveer Singh visited the hospital to check on the injured soldiers and gather information about the accident.

Meanwhile, after administering first aid, the soldiers were rushed to the Pokhran Government Hospital for medical attention. BSF officials are currently investigating the accident's cause and collecting testimony from soldiers on the scene.

In a related incident last month, one of the combat jets belonging to the Indian Air Force inadvertently released an "air store" near the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan following a technical glitch. In military parlance, anything attached to an aircraft or part of it is called an 'air store'. Bombs, missiles, munitions and even fuel tanks are also referred to as 'air stores'.